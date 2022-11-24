As you know, today November 24 is the day of Thanksgiving 2022, annual celebration of United States in the one in which the citizens of said country meet to thank for their achievements, whether professional or sentimental. And every year the company Macy’s It creates a parade in which the biggest brands use balloons and floats for the enjoyment of the people.

One of the companies that joined the celebration is Pokemonthis with a nice balloon that brings with it the popular Pikachu & Eevee, the same ones who apparently go on a sleigh, anticipating the arrival of Christmas. It is worth commenting that this has been reused, given that in the parade of the edition 2021they could also be seen traveling through the skies.

It is worth commenting that other famous people in the entertainment industry have also been part of this, either in the current edition or one of the many previous ones. So familiar faces like Sonic, Spongebob, Snoopy, Grogu, Goku, Kitty, Shrekamong others, have managed to position themselves to bring smiles to the attendees.

Remember that the most recent versions of Pokemon are available in nintendoswitch.

Via: gonintendo