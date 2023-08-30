Few have been the adaptations that the Pokémon franchise has released in live action format, and when mentioning few we basically summarize the film of detective pikachu that we had a few years ago. However, it seems that the brand of monsters to take away continues to bet on this sector of the market, and yes, they have revealed a series in this format.

It has been confirmed that the famous Japanese televisionTV Tokyowill air a show with real people next October 9which is going to take the name PPocket Filled With Adventure. It will have the character as the main character Madoka Akagiwho will move to another city and receive a copy of Pokemon network, so it could be said is the modern world.

Something worth mentioning is that it is the second series of the saga in which it is not really a coach who is the protagonist, but someone from the real world who has experiences with the saga that, as in our reality, Pokemon is a franchise of video games and various products. So it will be interesting to see the passage of this girl through the saga generating millions of dollars.

The series is exclusive to Japan at the moment. But it is expected that at some point it will reach more countries.

Via: Twitter