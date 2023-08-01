New partnership between The Pokémon Company International and Rinascente at the chain’s flagship store in Rome, from August 29 to October 2, 2023. This new collaboration of the Pokémon brand will come to life in the store on Via del Tritone, a stone’s throw from the Trevi Fountain and Piazza of Spain, in the heart of Rome: here fans will be able to admire the Pokémon-branded displays in the galleries overlooking the atrium of the store, as well as a pop-up space of the brand, located in the exhibition area in the basement. The store will be entirely themed, with installations in the seven windows on Via del Tritone dedicated to the three key sectors of the brand: the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), video games for the Nintendo Switch console, and toys. Inside the shop, in the exhibition area (a space of 350 square meters located in the basement, intended for events, exhibitions and design) an installation will be exhibited, a Pokémon-style tribute to the Eternal City, which will offer the opportunity to take photos as well as showcasing a wide range of Pokémon merchandise for you to discover and buy. Furthermore, it will be possible to admire the exclusive collection of the Italian streetwear brand Dolly Noire, with its products dedicated to the Kanto region, including T-shirts, sweatshirts and accessories.

There will also be products dedicated to back to school (Seven), Mega Construx (Mattel), mugs (Abysse), 3D backpacks (CyP), as well as clothing and accessories for children (Difuzed). The space will pay special tribute to the 60-meter ancient aqueduct found in the exhibition area, with a 3D sculpture of the arches and underwater life scenery from the Pokémon world. Fans can expect a special visit from Pikachu himself, who will show up the weekend of September 9-10, 2023. Pikachu will be ready to entertain shop visitors and pay special tribute to the town. Mathieu Galante, licensing director of The Pokémon Company International, commented: “Pokémon is happy to continue our collaboration with Rinascente, thanks to this new immersive experience at the prestigious flagship store in the capital. There are a lot of fans of the Pokémon world in Italy, and having the opportunity to interact with them through such a fun and engaging experience has always been one of our priorities”.