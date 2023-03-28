After the huge success of the event that involved Pokémon and the Rinascente in Milan last fall, The Pokemon Company organized a new themed event at la Rinascente in Florence in Piazza della Repubblica.

From now, March 28thand until next April 17th at the Rinascente in Florence it will be possible to enjoy a Pokémon-themed experience involving video games, collectible card games and many exclusive products.

THE ADVENTURE OF POKÉMON SCARLET AND POKÉMON VIOLET CONTINUES: THE POKÉMON “CAPTURE” LA RINASCENTE IN FLORENCE

From March 28 to April 17, Pokémon will invade the Rinascente in Florence, in the wake of the huge success achieved by the initiative held between September and October 2022 at the Flagship Store in Milan. A few steps from the Cathedral of the Florentine capital, for three weeks it will be possible to experience a new Pokémon-themed experience between video games, cards and more.

Milan, 28 March 2023 – Continues the most revolutionary Pokémon experience ever that started last November 18th with the release of Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet exclusively on Nintendo Switch family of consoles . From March 28th and until April 17thvisiting the first floor of the Reborn Of Florenceit will in fact be possible to live the Pokémon experience firsthand thanks to a 60 square meter pop-up space entirely dedicated to pocket monsters who will also conquer the five windows principal of the store in Republic square. Enthusiasts of all ages will be able to spend the Easter holidays in the company of theirs Pokémon favorites in a full immersion among the Nintendo video gamesThe Trading Card Game and many other exclusive products.

For three weeks, enter the Reborn fiorentina will be like jumping directly to Paldeathe region introduced in Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violetthe latest chapters of one of the most beloved video game sagas ever that with their beyond 21 million of copies sold have confirmed that the Pokémon phenomenon will never fade. From the entrance, five special installations dedicated to the universe Pokémon will welcome enthusiasts and the curious with a room of Poké Ball infinite, videos dedicated to the most iconic scenes of the animated series and majestic decorations. Within the lily pop-up it will also be possible to purchase various products Pokémon like the brand new ones Squishmallows of Pikachu and Gengar and the capsule collection designed by the Milanese Dolly Noir and inspired by Pokémon first generation as well as the latest Nintendo video games Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet and the last series of Trading Card Game, out on March 31st and dedicated to these video games. Inside the store it will be possible to try Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, with game stations to immerse yourself in the open world of Paldea in first person, and try your hand at a game of Trading Card Game. Finally, there will be an area dedicated to trading card game, including the most recent expansion Scarlet and Violet, and an area dedicated to Nintendo video games Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet with gaming stations where you can try out the latest adventure in the saga.

With Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet, the Pokémon series has evolved by allowing players to freely explore a vast world full of surprises. The Coaches they were able to live their own adventure without constraints, choosing to face the challenges and activities of Paldea in the preferred order and in the company of one of the new starters Fuecoco, Sprigatito or quaxly. A new mystery has also enriched the gaming experience: the phenomenon Teracristalwhich allows you to activate the Therapeutic of their own Pokémon during the struggles to increase its power. Between lectures and exams at theOrange Academy or theAcademy Grape (depending on the game version), a world without borders to explore, many new Pokémon and new challenges to face, the experience of Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet hasn’t stopped surprising yet. During the Pokemon Present held last February 27, in fact, a new downloadable content was announced: The treasure of Area Zero . In the’fall and inwinter this year the first and second part of this new portion of the adventure will be released: The turquoise maskwhich will take Paldea’s coaches on a trip beyond its borders, e The indigo discwhich will allow you to attend theBlueberry Institute at the bottom of the ocean to compete in exciting fights. New and old Pokémon are also ready to enter the scene to participate in an endless adventure thanks to this new content to download already in pre-order on My Nintendo Store .

The spring date with Pokémon Scarlet And Pokémon Violet in Reborn in Florence it is from March 28th until the April 17th: an unmissable opportunity for all coaches, impossible to miss!