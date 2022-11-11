The last weekend was perhaps one of the most anticipated triumphs on TV, Ash Ketchum from Pueblo Paleta finally won an important league and was the great winner of the region To the.

After 22 years of waiting, among the things that fans were wondering was how many leagues he had lost since 1997. Among them are: Kanto (1999), Johto (2002), Hoenn (2005), Sinnoh (2010), Unova (2013) , Kalos (2016). The other question that accompanies the followers is: How old is Satoshi now?

Ash and Pikachu finally had their victory. Photo: TV Tokyo

According to the Game Theory portal and Bulbapedia, a site that collects information on Pokémon, Ash began his journey at the age of 10 years, 10 months and 10 days.information that was confirmed by the anime’s scriptwriter, Takeshi Shudo.

Pokémon Sun and Moon: Ash won the Alola League

With 22 years of difference, everything indicates that the coach is still the same age: not another year has passed. For anime fans this would not make much sense, because not all leagues may have been given continuously.

The theory around his age mentions that only at the end of the Pokémon X/Y anime, Ash should be 16-19 years old, so at the start of the Sun and Moon seasons, satoshi he turned 20 years old.

But that’s not all, the stories continue and both portals indicate that the passage of months between the leagues must be taken into account, so making calculations, the age of Ash Ketchum it would be oscillating between the numbers exposed in the previous paragraph.

Despite the history that Pokémon has on the market, both commercially and on TV, perhaps one of its biggest questions is Ash’s real age. Fans await official confirmation from the company that has their rights to resolve this question.