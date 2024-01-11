Presented last March with an official trailer, Pokémon Horizons will tell a story unpublished story with two new protagonists, Liko and Roy, who together with their Pokémon Sprigatito and Fuecoco will set off in search of adventures, meeting characters like Friede and Captain Pikachu.

Pokémon Horizons there new series dedicated to Pokémon, will arrive on Boing in February exclusively for Italy: The Pokémon Company International announced it, providing the first details on the show.

The word to the producers

“We are extremely excited about this new partnership with Boing which will bring our new animated series, Pokémon Horizons, to fans in Italy,” said Peter Murphy, Senior Marketing Director of The Pokémon Company International.

“We know fans are eager for the series to arrive, and we're excited to finally introduce our new protagonists, Liko and Roy, on their adventures through the world of Pokémon. I'm sure the wait for the Pokémon Horizons series will be worth it and I hope fans, old and new, will tune in next month to experience an unprecedented Pokémon adventure!”

“We are proud to launch the new and highly anticipated Pokémon Horizons series exclusively on Boing,” said Ana González, Editorial Kids Lead Southern Europe and Africa Warner Bros. Discovery.

“2023 was an extraordinary year for our channel, not only because Boing maintained its leadership on kids channels in Italy, the free-to-air market dedicated to children which is among the most competitive in the world, but also for the growth in share that we recorded this year. What better way to thank our fans than to bring them one of the most beloved franchises?”