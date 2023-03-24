The Pokémon Company has announced the official name of the new animated series on the pocket monsters arriving in 2023, which will be called Pokémon Horizons: The Series and Pokémon Horizons series in Italy, complete with the e trailer of official presentation that you can see below.

This is the new series that will start after the conclusion of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, in which we see the conclusion of Ash Ketchum’s long narrative arc and the arrival of new protagonists and various characters.

As we have already known, Pokémon Horizons Series stars Liko and Roy, as well as a new Captain Pikachu who will reprise the role of the historical mascot of the series but in a new version, complete with a hat. The pair of protagonists will therefore have to deal with new adventures in other regions of the Pokémon world, as well as with the group called the Rising Volt Tacklers, led by Friede and Captain Pikachu.

The new series will take us on an “exciting journey that explores new wonders in the Pokémon world.

Pokémon Horizons series, the logo of the series

The new Pokémon Horizons Series will enact the mysterious adventures that await Liko and Roy, and we invite Trainers to join the journey to uncover these secrets when the series also kicks off outside of Japan this year.” by The Pokemon Company.