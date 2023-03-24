The Pokemon Company today unveils the Italian title of the new animated series by Pokémonwhich will begin immediately after the farewell of Ash Ketchum to the small screen. It’s about Pokémon Horizonswhich will be broadcast worldwide from this year and which we can preview in the trailer that you find in this news.

Pokémon Horizons will star Liko and its Quicklyby his side we will find Roy hey Locomonautsthe group formed by Friede And Captain Pikachu. Further details are available below.

POKÉMON REVEALS THE OFFICIAL TITLE OF THE NEXT ANIMATED SERIES: POKÉMON HORIZONS

The new trailer for the Pokémon Horizons series offers a closer look at the plot and some new characters

London, UK – March 24, 2023 – As of today The Pokemon Company International has unveiled the official title and logo of Pokémon Horizonsthe upcoming Pokémon animated series that will air worldwide for the first time starting in 2023.

The Pokemon Company group also released a new trailer with never-before-seen images taken from some episodes and a first look at the plot of the series Pokémon Horizonsfocused on solving the mysteries of the Pokémon world.

The two protagonists of this new series will be Likowith the inevitable Quickly by his side, and Roy. On their way they will meet different characters, including i Locomonautsa group led by Friede And Captain Pikachu. Of this group intent on traveling the world of Pokémon aboard an airship are part: Oriapassionate about mechanics as well as electrical engineering supported by her adventure companion Metagross; Murdocka superb cook flanked by the adorable Rockruff; Molliea healer assisted by her Chansey; And Landon. Liko And Roy they will also come across Amethiumaccompanied by Ceruledge and part of an organization called “Explorers”, as well as a famous streamer with a stage name Nidotina.

“The series Pokémon Horizons it will undoubtedly be a breathtaking journey that will reserve hitherto unknown wonders and fascinating discoveries about the world of Pokémon”: is the comment of Taito OkiuraVice President of Marketing at The Pokemon Company International. “The latest trailer for the series Pokémon Horizons sheds new light on the mysterious adventures that await Liko And Royand all Trainers are invited to decipher its secrets when the series debuts outside of Japan later this year.

More details about the series will be announced in the future Pokémon Horizons, including the air date and its availability beyond Japan. To keep up to date with all the news, fans can follow @PokemonIT And @pokemonofficial on social media and subscribe to the official Pokémon YouTube channel.