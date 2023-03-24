The Adventures of Ash and Pikachu They came to an end, however that does not mean that we will not have more anime with pocket monsters. pokemon company officially announced that the new anime will take by name pokemon horizons which will premiere in April in Japan and will eventually hit the rest of the world during 2023.

As expected, the new series is accompanied by a preview which already gives us a better context of what it will be about. pokemon horizons and everything that will be waiting for us, including the Captain Pikachu, because the face of the company could not be left out of the new anime.

“The Pokémon Horizons series is going to be a fantastic adventure that explores new wonders and makes fascinating discoveries.” stated Taito Okiura, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International.

“The new trailer for the series reveals more information about the mysterious adventures that lie ahead for Liko and Rod, and we invite all Trainers to join us in unlocking all these secrets when the series opens outside of Japan later this year.”.

What will Pokémon Horizons be about?

According to the official synopsis, in the series pokemon horizonsthe two protagonists likonext to his sprigatitoand Rodthey will meet many characters during their adventures, including a group led by friede and Captain Pikachu called the Voltionauts Tackle.

This group, which travels the world in an airship, has as members oriawho enjoys mechanical and electrical tasks and is accompanied by her metagross; Murdocka skillful cook together with his rockruff; moliespecialist in cures with his Chansey; and landon.

liko and Rod they will also meet amethio and his Ceruledgewho belong to an organization called the Explorers, as well as a popular streamer known as Nidotine.

More details will be revealed soon about the new series that promises new adventures and memorable stories that fans are sure to love.

