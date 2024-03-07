Last year an important event took place in the world of anime, because after 25 years of experience, the character of Ash Ketchum he would finally be stepping out of the spotlight to finish his story in a way that people considered abrupt but necessary at the end of the day. However, people were not going to be left without their pocket monsters series, so it was confirmed Pokémon Horizons which was soon released in Japan, and which after months arrives in our lands.

The present day The Pokémon Company mentions that the first episodes of the series are now available on the platform Netflix, and what draws attention is precisely the approach that has been taken with Latin America, since it is launched with dubbing in Spanish. This is the result of how the franchise has been expanding in the country, proof of this is the official offices and not with agencies that have been established not long ago, taking the first positive step towards having a presence.

In fact, to celebrate the arrival of the anime, a translated song has been released to the delight of fans. Here you can listen to it:

This is the synopsis of the series:

A new adventure begins within the great Pokémon world! Upon arriving at Indigo Academy, a girl named Liko receives her first Pokémon companion, Sprigatito. But soon she is pursued by the Scouts, a mysterious group who are determined to steal the pendant she wears. But Liko is not alone, as Friede, Captain Pikachu, and the other members of the Voltonaut Tackle offer her protection aboard her airship. Meanwhile, a boy named Rod dreams of becoming a Pokémon Trainer, without knowing the secret that his ancestral Pokéball hides. Liko, Rod and the Voltionautas Tackle set out for new horizons. What discoveries await you?

Remember that for now you can only watch the episodes on the platform. Netflixwith the promise that new seasons will arrive over time.

Via: Pokémon Announcements

Editor's note: This step towards the evolution of the series has been appreciated, but this is for new generations who have this product as what they saw in their childhood. So, these new characters are going to become the new Ash Ketchum for many years to come.