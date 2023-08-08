The new direct focused on the world of Pokemon had several interesting announcements for the fans, since there is already a date for the dlc of the newest games, as well as the announcement that there are already two classics from the era of Game Boy and Nintendo 64 available. In the same way, anime-style animation was going to be present in the broadcast.

Thus, through a small teaser, it is confirmed that the most recent saga, Horizons, will soon premiere on Western televisions, since it has been spending its episodes in Japan for a couple of months. And in our region, Ash’s farewell is just being released with its respective dubbing.

The exact date has not been confirmed, but it is likely that it will arrive on Netflix after the final chapters of Ash’s adventure are released. Thus definitively leaving the generation of fans who grew up with this coach who eventually became a world champion.

Via: Youtube