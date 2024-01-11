The Pokémon Company announced that the animated series Pokémon Horizons will be coming to TV very soon on Boing. The anime will arrive in Italy starting since February on channel 40 of Digital Terrestrial. As previously anticipated, the protagonists of this new series will be Liko And Roywho will embark on a new adventure in the company of their Pokémon Sprigatito And Fuecoco. Among the many characters they will meet there will also be Friede his Captain Pikachu.

THE NEW 'POKÉMON HORIZONS' SERIES IS COMING TO BOING FROM FEBRUARY

Soon also in Italy fans will be able to follow the new episodic adventure of the Pokémon animated series

London, 11 January 2024 – The Pokémon Company International announced today that the highly anticipated new Pokémon animated series, Pokémon Horizonswill arrive in Italy in February exclusive First TV on Boing (Digital Terrestrial channel 40).

With a completely new plotthe series Pokémon Horizons follows the breathtaking adventures that the two protagonists, Liko And Roy, they will undertake with their Pokémon companions, Sprigatito and Fuecoco. Together they will meet fantastic characters, including Friede and Captain Pikachuand will discover the mysteries of the Pokémon world.

“We are extremely excited about this new partnership with Boing which will bring our new animated series, Pokémon Horizons, to Italian fans”said Peter Murphy, Senior Marketing Director of The Pokémon Company International. “We know fans are eager for the series to arrive, and we're excited to finally introduce our new protagonists, Liko and Roy, on their adventures through the world of Pokémon. I'm sure the wait for the Pokémon Horizons series will pay off, and I hope fans, old and new, will tune in next month to experience an unprecedented Pokémon adventure!”

“We are proud to launch the new and highly anticipated Pokémon Horizons series exclusively on Boing”says Ana González, Editorial Kids Lead Southern Europe and Africa Warner Bros. Discovery. “2023 was an extraordinary year for our channel, not only because Boing maintained its leadership on kids channels in Italy, the free-to-air market dedicated to children which is among the most competitive in the world, but also for the growth in share that we recorded this year. What better way to thank our fans than to bring them one of our most beloved franchises?”

Series synopsis Pokémon Horizons:

A new adventure in the vast world of Pokémon is about to begin! Arrived atBlue Academya girl named Liko receives his first adventure companion, Sprigatito. But she soon finds herself being chased by them Explorers, a mysterious group determined to take possession of the pendant he wears. Liko isn't alone though, seeing as that Friede, Captain Pikachu and the others Locomonauts they offer to protect her aboard their airship. Meanwhile, a boy named Roy dreams of becoming a Pokémon Trainer, unaware of the secrets hidden inside the ancient Poké Ball he carries with him. As Liko, Roy and the Locomonauts set sail for new horizons, what discoveries await them?

