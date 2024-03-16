













On March 7, 2024, the anime of Pokémon Horizonsand to celebrate, players will be able to get one of their pocket monsters to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This is nothing less than a very special Sprigatito.

This feline-looking Grass-type Pokémon is the same as the one Liko has, the co-star of this new animation, which is the one that replaced the adventures of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu that lasted several years.

Liko's Sprigatito Pokémon Horizons with the Partner Ribbon, when entering combat in Pokémon Scarlet either Pokémon Violetwill receive precisely this title.

That is, it will appear under the name 'Liko's Sprigatito', so that players can replicate what they see in the series.

Thanks to The Pokémon Company and Game Freak, what appears in the anime, which is available on Netflix, can transcend beyond the territory of animation.

Fountain: OLM.

To get the Sprigatito Pokémon Horizons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet It is necessary to follow the usual procedure. It is the one we show you below:

Start your game Pokémon Scarlet either Violet. Open Poké Portal from the X menu. Select Mystery Gift, then choose Get with Code/Password to connect to the Internet. Enter the password L1K0W1TH906. Watch how the Pokémon arrives at your game; monsters will appear in your party or in your Pokémon Boxes. Make sure you save your game.

Both Liko and Sprigatito, like Rod with Fuecoco, travel through the world of pocket monsters accompanied by the Voltionautas Tackle.

What they seek is to solve the mystery behind Liko's pendant, which is a gift from her grandmother. It should be noted that there is a deadline to obtain this Pokémon.

But that's September 30, 2024 at 4:59 pm PDT; Depending on the area and season, an adjustment must be made.

Apart from Pokémon Horizons and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

