The Pokémon Company published a trailer for the anime Pokémon Horizons, which shows the next arc of the story. This is Terastal Debut Arc and it is through this that the new musical themes of the following episodes can be heard.

Regarding the opening or opening song, it is 'Will' and is sung by the K-Pop group IVE. As for the ending or closing, it is 'Let Me Battle' and is played by 9Lana.

The production of the new ending theme of Pokémon Horizons falls to Giga and Teddyloid. According to the schedule, the Terastal Debut Arc will have its premiere on April 12, 2024.

However, this date currently only corresponds to Japanese television. Yes, this part of the story will come to Netflix in the West. But this company does not have simulcast or almost simultaneous transmission from the country of the Rising Sun for this anime.

Fountain: The Pokemon Company.

He manages it on some occasions, as is the case of Delicious in Dungeon. Maybe things will change over time but at the moment only 12 episodes out of a total of 44 are available on Netflix.

This is taking into account until March 22, which is when the most recent one was broadcast. So it is best to be patient.

New characters will debut in the next arc and the following voice actors and actresses are known:

Mitsuki Saiga as Chili

Miria Takagishi as Poppy

Kōsuke Toriumi as Aoki

Ryōtarō Okiayu as Hassak

Pokémon Horizons It premiered in April 2023 in Japan and that was with a special hour-long episode.

Fountain: The Pokémon Company.

Since then its broadcast in that country has taken place every Friday at 6:55 pm JST. Its second arc, The Brilliance of Terapagos, began with episode 29 on October 27 of last year. The first episodes of the anime arrived on Netflix on March 7, 2024.

