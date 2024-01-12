













Pokémon Horizons It will have a pair of protagonists, a boy and a girl. Besides, The main Pokémon will be those that appeared in the deliveries of Pokémon Violet and Scarlet –the most recent video game titles in the franchise–.

We will finally be able to see Liko and Roy in the new academy. Netflix in the USA has already released a trailer that allows us to hear the voices of the boys whom we can follow in a new adventure.

The trailer that was shared is quite exciting and lets us see Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. You can even quickly see the Pokémon Rayquaza in its shiny form – also the latest modality proposed in the most recent video games.

Pokémon Horizons premiered in Japan in April 2023, however, It will arrive in America just a little before spring begins –Due to some delays, let us remember that the series was announced for its premiere in February–.

Source: The Pokémon Company

The team of Pokémon Horizons is the following:

Director: Saori Den (Mirage Queen Prefers Circus).

Creative director: Daiki Tomiyasu (Pokémon Sun & Moon, Pocket Monster Mezase Pokémon Master).

Series scripts: Dai Sato (Eureka Seven, Wolf's Rain, Samurai Champloo, Cowboy Bebop).

Movement director: Tetsuo Yajima.

Character designs: Rei Yamazaki and Kyōko Itō.

Sound director: Masafumi Mima.

Music composition: Conisch.

Are you excited about the new saga of the franchise titled Pokémon Horizons?

Where can I see Pokémon Horizons?

Netflix announced the premiere of the series for March 7, 2024. So it will soon be available on the platform. Currently, the series has 39 chapters.

Let's remember that Netflix has several of the animated installments of the franchise. It recently premiered Pokémon Concierge, a stop motion series full of warmth and that transmits a lot of tenderness; and, it should be noted, it does not star Pikachu either.

