It is available online there Pokémon Horizons Japanese animated theme song, the new anime series dedicated to Game Freak’s little monsters. Ash aside, this new saga offers us new characters and a new region, Paldea, or the area of ​​Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can hear and see the theme song via the tweet below.

The Japanese name of this opening is “Dokimeki Diary” and is performed by asmi, with the support of Chinozo. In this theme song we not only see the new protagonists: Liko and Roy, but also Captain Friede and his crew, complete with Captain Pikachu and a Charizard. Furthermore, we can also see the Explorers, the group that seems ready to take the place of Team Rocket.

At the moment we don’t know when it will be possible to see Pokémon Horizons in Italyat least not precisely as for now we are only talking about 2023. In Japan, however, the series started with a one-hour special that even showed what appears to be a new Pokémon.

Above you can see the official Italian trailer for Pokémon Horizons.