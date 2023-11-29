













It was decided that Pokémon Horizons It will be released on that date to fall during the dates in which the launch of the original video games is celebrated in 1996 in Japan.

It’s worth noting that this is a one-off story that has nothing to do with Ash and his Pikachu. It introduces us to two new protagonists: Liko and Rod, who are accompanied by Sprigatito and Fuecoco. These kids will be accompanied by Friede and Captain Pikachu as they embark on a new world.

Source: The Pokémon Company

It is worth noting that this series premiered on April 14 on TV Tokyo in Japan and so far has a total of 30 episodes until November 24.

“In celebration of Pokémon Day 2024, fans can embark on an all-new Pokémon animated adventure as the Pokémon Horizons series debuts in more markets early next year.” stated Taito Okiura, the vice president of marketing at The Pokémon Company International. “As the first new animated series in over 25 years, both veteran Trainers and a new generation of fans will be able to explore the world of Pokémon in a unique and innovative way.”.

What is Pokémon Horizons that can be seen on Netflix about?

Pokémon Horizons presents us with a new adventure that begins when a girl named Liko arrives at Indigo Academy and receives her first companion Sprigatito.

Right after she is chased by the Explorers, a group whose mission is to steal the pendant she carries with her. Now, Liko is not alone, Friede, Captain Pikachu and other members of the Voltinauta Tackle offer her protection in an airship.

On the other hand, a cool guy named Rod has the dream of being a Pokémon Trainer without knowing that his ancestral Pokéball hides a secret. Now Liko, Rod and the Voltinautas Tackle are heading to new horizons.

