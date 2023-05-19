













Pokémon Home will already connect with Scarlet and Violet

Also, the teratype of Pokémon transferred to Scarlet and Violet from other games will depend on their type and their original types. Also, those who connect the aforementioned games to Home will get some special Pokémon.

Now, what’s new in version 3.0.0 of Pokémon HOME?

The first thing you should know is that the points Pokémon HOME become league points (LP): Players will be able to exchange the points they receive based on the number of creatures they have in their boxes, for LP that they can use in Scarlet and Violet.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Choose what data to see: Players will be able to modify a Pokémon’s data screen so that information from other games it has been in appears on it.

In addition, the data screen for creatures moved from the Bank will appear in the mobile version of HOME, it will also show the characteristics and information as they appeared in the Bank.

Change Moves: As of version 3.0.0, when a player sends his creatures from Pokémon HOME to another connected game, they will be able to modify their moves from a list with the ones they have learned so far.

New Challenges and Stickers: When certain challenges are completed on the mobile version, players will earn stickers.

Transferring Walking Forme Gimmighoul: Players will be able to bring Walking Forme Gimmighoul from Pokémon GO to their game of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet through Pokémon HOME.

This will be a great opportunity to test the connectivity between the games that already exist on Nintendo Switch with those of 3DS as well as GO, which is mobile. Now yes, the more options for the players, the better for them. Finally, that’s the joke.

