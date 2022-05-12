The Pokémon Company announced the arrival of an update for Pokémon HOME, which will make it compatible with the latest titles in the franchise. Thanks to this update, which will be released in the next weeksyou will be able to connect Pokémon Shining Diamond, Pokémon Shining Diamond And Pokémon Legends: Arceus to the application.

Thanks to this update it will also be possible to get many bonuses within the smartphone version of Pokémon HOME. In fact, by connecting the fourth generation remakes we will get a Turtwig, a Chimchar and a Piplup with special abilitieswhile connecting Pokémon legends it will be possible to obtain a Rowlet, a Cyndaquil and an Oshawott with the maximum level of commitment.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release issued by the publishing house.

COMES A NEW VERSION OF POKÉMON HOME COMPATIBLE WITH MORE GAMES

London, May 12, 2022. The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo have announced the arrival of the version 2.0.0 of Pokémon HOMEthanks to which Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl Pokémon will be compatible with the application offering a cloud-based service, thus adding to past games such as Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! And Pokémon GO. The update will be made available in the coming weeks.

Pokémon HOME allows Trainers to continue their adventures beyond individual consoles and organize their Pokémon collection across numerous games. In each game, only the Pokémon that appear in it can be transferred. For more details on which Pokémon can be transferred in the various titles, select Help in the version of Pokémon HOME for mobile devices.

The Strange Ball

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set in the distant past of the Pokémon world, when the Poké Balls found in other games did not yet exist. When Pokémon caught in Pokémon Shining Diamond, Shining Pearl Pokémon, Sword Pokémon or Pokémon Shield are transferred to Pokémon Legends: Arceus, will be found in the so-called Strange Balls. Strange Balls will only appear in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl Pokémon. All Pokémon caught in Pokémon Legends: Arceus which are transferred to Sword Pokémon or Pokémon Shield will appear in regular Poké Balls.

In Pokémon HOMEit will be possible to view the Poké Balls in which the Pokémon were caught.

Get special Pokémon by linking games

To celebrate the new compatibility of Pokémon Shining Diamond, Shining Pearl Pokémon And Pokémon Legends: Arceus with Pokémon HOMEplayers will receive special Pokémon as a gift by connecting each game to Pokémon HOME.

Connection with Pokémon Legends: Arceus

By depositing a Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus to the version of Pokémon HOME for Nintendo Switch, it will be possible to receive a Rowlet, a Cyndaquil and an Oshawott with the level of commitment to the maximum through Secret Gift in the version of Pokémon HOME for mobile devices.

Connection with Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl Pokémon

By depositing a Pokémon from Pokémon Shining Diamond or Shining Pearl Pokémon to the version of Pokémon HOME for Nintendo Switch, it will be possible to receive a Turtwig, a Chimchar and a Piplup with special abilities via Secret Gift in the version of Pokémon HOME for mobile devices.

Link between various games

The moves that Pokémon can learn in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Shining Diamond, Shining Pearl Pokémon, Sword Pokémon And Pokémon Shield they can be very different from what they can learn in other games, so they will not be retained when Pokémon are transferred. When a Pokémon is transferred to another game for the first time, the moves it can use will depend on its level.

If a Pokémon is transferred from the game it was caught in to another game and learns more moves, when it is returned to the original game it will know the moves it had learned in the beginning again.

Connect Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl Pokémon

You can check the virtues and other details of the Pokémon deposited by Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl Pokémon to Pokémon HOME.

In connecting Pokémon Shining Diamond And Pokémon Shining Pearl at Pokémon HOME we recommend that you keep the following in mind.

Special Pokémon that can only be captured once through normal game activities can be deposited in Pokémon HOME only once for each saved game.

Some Pokémon, such as those obtained in unintended ways or with illegal modifications, cannot be deposited in Pokémon HOME.

It is not possible to deposit in Pokémon HOME Pokémon that have any other type of problem.

Connect Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You can check the engagement level and other details of the Pokémon deposited by Pokémon Legends: Arceus to Pokémon HOME.

The goal of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is to help complete the very first Pokédex in the Hisui region. For this reason, the descriptions of the National Pokédex of Pokémon HOME will update based on the completion of the Pokédex in the save data of Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

If a description in Pokémon Legends: Arceus is incomplete, you will not be able to view it in Pokémon HOME.

New goals and stickers

By achieving goals and meeting certain requirements in the version of Pokémon HOME for mobile, you can get stickers. New achievements and stickers inspired by Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl Pokémon they will be added starting with version 2.0.0.

For more information on version 2.0.0 of the Pokémon HOMEclick here.