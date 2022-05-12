The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo have announced the arrival of version 2.0.0 of Pokémon Homethanks to which

Pokémon Legends: Arceus



, Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl Pokémon they will be compatible with the application offering a cloud-based service, thus adding to past games such as Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu !, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! And Pokémon GO. The update will be made available in the coming weeks. Pokémon Home allows Trainers to continue their adventures beyond individual consoles and organize their Pokémon collection across numerous games. In each game, only the Pokémon that appear in it can be transferred. When Pokémon caught in Pokémon Shining Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield are transferred to Pokémon Legends: Arceus, will be found in the so-called Strange Balls. Strange Balls will only appear in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Shining Diamond And Shining Pearl Pokémon. All Pokémon caught in Pokémon Legends: Arceus which are transferred to Sword Pokémon or Pokémon Shield will appear in regular Poké Balls.

To celebrate the update, players will receive special Pokémon as a gift by connecting each game to



Pokémon Home

. By depositing a Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus to the version of Pokémon Home for Nintendo Switch, it will be possible to receive a Rowlet, a Cyndaquil and an Oshawott with the level of commitment to the maximum through Secret Gift in the version of Pokémon Home for mobile devices. By depositing a Pokémon from Pokémon Shining Diamond or Shining Pearl Pokémon to the version of Pokémon Home for Nintendo Switch, it will be possible to receive a Turtwig, a Chimchar and a Piplup with special abilities via Secret Gift in the mobile version.