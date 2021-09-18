Pokémon HOME, the mobile and Switch app of the GameFreak franchise, will be updated on September 22, 2021. Precisely, the update is expected for 03:00 in the Italian morning. The end of maintenance time is instead scheduled for 08:00, always Italian morning.

According to reports, with this update the development team is preparing for the arrival of the new mobile version of Pokémon HOME, which will be available within the same time indicated above. We currently do not know anything specific about this new version, which should be classified as 1.5, but it is credible that on September 22 we will have new information about it, if not sooner.

We also know that Pokémon HOME will not work at launch with Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, or even Arceus. Compatibility will only be activated in 2022.

Pokémon Home: the logo

If you don’t know what it is Pokémon HOME, you should know that this is a “bank” service that allows you to move your Pokémon from one game of the saga to another, as long as the game is supported and that the specific creature can be passed into the next chapter of the series. This is a service available in both free and paid versions.