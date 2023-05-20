The Pokémon Company has announced that theupdate 3.0 Of PokémonHOME which was supposed to integrate the connection with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet it will not be released on May 24th as previously announced.

The company claims that the announcement in question was made in error and that it “put the wagon in front of the Mudsdale” (a pun derived from the saying “put the cart before the horse”). At the moment, a new release date for the long-awaited Pokémon HOME update has not been indicated, but in any case it will arrive “soon”.

Release date aside, the details previously appeared on the official portal of the series still remain valid. Pokémon HOME update 3.0 will allow connection to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as Legends Arceus, Sword and Shield, Let’s GO Eevee and Pikachu, Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokémon GO and Pokémon Bank.

Also, when the update is available Scarlet and Violet players will receive as a gift a Sprigatito, a Fuecoco and a Quaxly with special abilities via Secret Gift in the mobile version of Pokémon HOME.