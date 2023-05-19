The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo have announced the upcoming arrival of the new one update 3.0.0 Of Pokemon Homewhich will also bring with it the support for Pokémon Scarlet and Violetwho will be able to take advantage of the system starting from this update.

Pokémon Home update 3.0.0 is scheduled for May 24, 2023, and in addition to introducing compatibility with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet it also introduces new features useful for all trainers. Once the games corresponding to Pokémon Home are connected, it will be possible to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to Pokémon HOME and to bring certain Pokémon from other games to the Paldea region. The type of Pokémon transferred to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet from other games will depend on their type(s).

Furthermore, by connecting Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet, it is possible to obtain special Pokémon: by transferring a creature from Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet to Pokémon Home for the first time, it will be possible to receive a Sprigatito, a Fuecoco and a Quaxly with special abilities via Secret Gift in the mobile version of Pokémon Home.

These are the main changes expected in the update to version 3.0.0: