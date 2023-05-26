A new, hopefully definitive release date has been announced for theupdate 3.0.0 Of PokémonHOME which will be available starting Tuesday May 30, 2023. This is a highly anticipated update by players, as it introduces the link to the ninth generation games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The patch was originally scheduled for May 24, however The Pokémon Company has corrected the announcement stating that it disclosed this date by mistake and “put the cart in front of the Mundsale”. Fortunately, therefore, the new release date of the update is not that far away.

As mentioned at the beginning, the Pokémon HOME update 3.0.0 and once installed you can move freely your creatures from the app to your own games, and vice versa, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Arceus Legends, Sword and Shield, Let’s GO Eevee and Pikachu, Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokémon GO and Pokémon Bank, as long as transferred creatures are included in the destination game’s Pokédex.

Also confirmed the gift to celebrate the launch of the update. The first time you transfer any Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet to HOME you will receive as a gift a Sprigatito, a Quaxly and a Fuecoco (i.e. the ninth generation starters) with special abilities, which you can redeem through the Secret Gift function from the mobile version of Pokémon HOME.