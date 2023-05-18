The Pokemon Company announced that very soon PokémonHOME will be compatible with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The update that will include this new feature will be available starting next May 24thin this way we will also be able to bring Pokémon not normally available in the region to Paldea.

But that’s not all. By sending a Pokémon from one of the two ninth generation titles to the application for the first time, we will get unique little monsters on the mobile version of Pokémon HOME. It’s about Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly who have special abilities and that we can obtain through the Secret Gift function.

Let’s find out all the details thanks to the press release released by the company.

A NEW UPDATE FOR POKÉMON HOME IS COMING SOON It will finally be possible to connect Pokémon HOME with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet! London, 18 May 2023 – The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo have revealed that PokémonHOMEthe cloud-based service designed as a place where all Pokémon can gather, will be updated to version 3.0.0 on date May 24, 2023. Among the various innovations, this update will also introduce the compatibility between PokémonHOME And Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Once you connect the games corresponding to PokémonHOMEyou will be able to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet to PokémonHOME and bringing certain Pokémon from other games to the Paldea region. The theratype of the Pokémon transferred to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet from other games it will depend on their type (or types). By connecting Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet you can get some Special Pokémon. By transferring a Pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet to PokémonHOME for the first time, it will be possible to receive one Quicklya Firecoco it’s a quaxly with special abilities via Secret Gift in the version of PokémonHOME For mobile devices. Main news of the update to version 3.0.0: Convert Pokémon HOME points into CL (League Credits) : points can be converted PokémonHOME (which you receive based on the number of Pokémon deposited in the boxes) in CL that can be used in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

View specific details of each game : Players will be able to change a Pokémon's info screen to display data for each game it has been in. Also, in the version of PokémonHOME for mobile devices, the info page of Pokémon transferred from Pokemon Bank will display statistics and other data as they appeared in the Pokemon Bank.

Switch moves : Starting with version 3.0.0, when transferring a Pokémon from PokémonHOME to a connected game, it will be possible to change the moves it knows by choosing them from a list of moves it has learned so far. This will allow you to teach a Pokémon moves before transferring it from PokémonHOME to a linked game.

Additional goals and stickers: by completing certain objectives in the version of PokémonHOME for mobile devices, you can get stickers as a reward. Earned stickers can be used to customize your profile, so the more achievements you complete, the more original designs you can create!

Bring Gimmighoul Walking Form with you : It will be possible to transfer Gimmighoul Walking Form from Pokémon GO to your copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet through PokémonHOME. For more information on version 3.0.0 of PokémonHOME, click here

Source: The Pokemon Company