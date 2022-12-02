Of official T-shirts Pokémon the world is full of them, while lingerie enthusiasts have always had to work a little harder to find garments that match their passion. The brand took care of it Peach Johnwhich has launched a new collection of intimate dedicated to Pikachu and friends (the second of its history).

The objects proposed by Peach John are six in total. We start with a set consisting of Pikachu bra and panties, in which the Pokémon appears nine times: six on the cups (three on each cup) and three on life; it continues with a set formed by a bralette and panties whose star could only be Comfey and we arrive at an undershirt on which Pikachu and Eevee join forces.

The Pokémon underwear range

Then it’s the turn of a cute pajama starring Mareep, then that of Yamper and, finally, it’s the turn of a lounge set with Mimikyu.

The sets with panties and bra they cost 5,478 yen, (about 40 euros), the t-shirt 2,948 yen, the pajamas 6,578 yen and the set of Mimikyu 7,678 yen. All items will be on sale starting December 7, 2022 in Peach John physical stores and online. They will be available while stocks last.