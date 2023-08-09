The Pokémon Company International has shared the latest Pokémon Presents. revealing more details on the downloadable content for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the newest games in the main Pokémon series released in November 2022. The first part of the adventure of The Treasure of Area Zero, will be released on September 13, 2023. In Part I : The Turquoise Mask, players will visit Nordivia on a school trip, where they can join an outdoor study project organized jointly between their academy and another institution. Players will have the opportunity to meet Pokémon never seen in Paldea and to unravel the mysteries that hide behind an old legend handed down in Nordivia. Details on Part II: The Indigo Disc will be revealed later.

A special in-game event titled “Mew and Mewtwo!” will be available in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, thus marking the debut of the Mythical Pokémon Mew and the Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo in Paldea. Starting today until 14:59 on September 18, 2023, players will be able to add Mew to their team by entering the password GETY0URMEW in the Secret Gift menu. In addition, a special Teracristal Raid event will be held from 00:00 on September 1, 2023 to 23:59 on September 17, 2023. During this event, players will have the opportunity to battle and capture a Mewtwo with the Emblem of the Force Absolute.

The Pokémon Company International has announced the arrival of a new online animated series titled Pokémon: Winds of Paldea, which will show the region of Paldea in a new light. This original series follows three students of the academy (Ohara, Alik and Ohma) as they grow and learn while attending the institute. The Pokémon series: Winds of Paldea will be available soon on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. Additionally, on August 11, 2023, The Pokémon Company International will show a short animated series titled Pokémon: Road to the Top in a special preview held during the 2023 Pokémon World Championships, which will be held at Pacifico Yokohama. The story follows Ava and her partner Pokémon, Oddish, as they make their way to excel in the competitive battling world of the Pokémon Trading Card Game. The first episode of the series will be available on August 11 on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.