In the latest titles of Pokémonit has been particularly noted that the challenge is not the highest, since the gym leaders do not give any twists and even less the rivals throughout the story mode, since with the latter they even take the weakest initial creature so that the one chosen by us has the advantage. And although some do not know it, there was a difficult mode but few noticed it, which has even been removed in the most recent titles such as our own Scarlet and Violet.

Even the most modern games included a section in their options menu called “Battle Type,” which offered two settings: “switch” or “hold.” By default, the game was set to “switch” mode, which allowed players to learn about their opponent’s next monster after defeating the previous one, which was an advantage. This mechanic frankly took away credibility from the challenge that the battles presented.

So selecting “hold” mode made battles more difficult. In this mode, players could not switch creatures after defeating their opponent, meaning that any bad decision could complicate the battle. If the opponent’s next character was unfavorable, the player had to switch, sacrificing a valuable turn that the enemy could use to attack or improve stats.

For reasons untold, Game Freak decided to remove it in the latest installments. Although the developer has not given official explanations for the decision, it is evident that the option was not in sufficient demand to justify its addition. Only those who are dedicated to competitive play have noticed this absence, but those who play casually have not had any problems, since they probably did not notice in their different playthroughs of all the games that they were going through the easy phase of the experience.

We’ll see if in the next game Legends ZA will be present.

Via: 3DJ

Author’s note: The truth is that it’s something that gives the game an additional challenge, as I think it was included since the first Game Boy. And little by little the combat is becoming more casual.