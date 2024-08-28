The wait is almost over for Pokémon GO fans. Niantic Inc.a pioneering company in augmented reality technologies, announced the start of the new season of the game, called “Max Power”, which will start on September 3, 2024 and will end on December 3 of the same year.

One of the most interesting novelties of “Potenza Max” is the introduction of Pokémon originally from the Galar regionfamous for the Nintendo Switch titles Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Pokémon from the Galar region offer players the opportunity to enrich their collection and experiment with new strategies. The season also offers the unique opportunity to encounter rare Pokémon like the Stonjourner in the UKthus increasing the surprises and challenges for players around the world.

But the real revolution is represented by the Dynamax function, which transforms battles making them even more spectacular. Dynamax Pokémon appear at specific energy points distributed globally, offering players new cooperative challenges. These energy points, visible on the game map, will become arenas to face and capture these gigantic Pokémon.

In addition to the new features in the game, Niantic continues to invest in research and development to improve the gameplay experience. Future updates will aim to further explore the Dynamax phenomenon, providing Trainers with more information and tools to optimize their strategies.

The “Max Power” season not only enriches the gameplay with new content but also consolidates Pokémon GO’s position as one of the most innovative and beloved augmented reality games by global audiences.