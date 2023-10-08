A video created by the YouTube channel DidYouKnowGaming revealed some interesting background on the development of Pokémon Gold and Silver and shed light on the membership contributed by Satoru Iwatathe late ex-president of Nintendo, who apparently is very different than what many think.

Over the years, in fact, the common belief has spread that Iwata had helped Game Freak in the undertaking of being able to insert both the Johto and Kanto regions into Pokémon Gold and Silver despite the limitations of the Game Boy cartridges by personally creating a compression algorithm which proved fundamental to achieving this objective.

Over the years, this detail has bounced around numerous newspapers, fan forums and also in one of the DidYouKnowGaming videos, as well as suggested in one of the dialogues of Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, so it is not surprising that it has become an established “truth” for many.

According to the channel’s findings (from minute 13:30 of the video below), Iwata actually wrote an algorithm specifically for Pokémon Gold and Silver capable of reducing the size of the two games, but by only a few percentage pointsin short, even without his contribution the Kanto region would still have appeared in the two games.