The official site of the increasingly popular Pokémon GO in the last few hours has given a small but pleasant news to players, especially those who live the world of pocket monsters even with video games on consoles. To celebrate the launch of Arceus Pokémon Legends in fact, the Pokémon GO team has decided to release gods new clothes for avatars of their mobile game, inspired by this new and unprecedented chapter of the saga. These particular outfits will be available to all players.

Coaches around the world have not been stopped by COVID-19, and have continued to play undeterred by wandering the streets of their cities. Despite playing more outdoors, the team kept reminding players to do so in total safety and in full compliance with the rules of their own areas.

The avatars, of which we propose the photo below, have been enriched with this particular outfit, which in a certain sense recalls “another era”. Clearly these clothes are available whether you have chosen an avatar with masculine features, or whether you have chosen it with feminine features, and in both cases the predominant color appears to be the blue.

Given that in this case we are only talking about celebrating the launch, it does not mean that in the near future we will not see new content dedicated to Arceus Pokémon Legends inside Pokémon GO.

Some recent events have seen Pokémon GO block exchanges due to a glitch that made it possible to mistakenly obtain lucky pokémon, a problem that currently seems to have returned.

While a new chapter in the canonical series doesn’t seem to be in sight, let’s remember that Arceus Pokémon Legends will put players in front of a new way to play, and which will be available starting from January 28, 2022 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.