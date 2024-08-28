Max Out event Pokémon GO will be from September 3 to December 3, 204. This new wave of content will include starter Pokémon from the Galar region, which debuted in Pokémon Sword & Shieldand those of the Dynamax type.

This is something we mentioned on a previous occasion, but in a few days it will be a complete reality. Niantic’s announcement came in the form of a new trailer dedicated to this mobile game.

In the video of Pokémon GO In the Max Out event, Scorbunny, Grookey, and Sobble can be seen walking the streets before a Dynamax Pokémon follows them.

We Recommend: Pokémon GO gets very patriotic with Hawlucha during September 2024.

Players will therefore have to choose between the aforementioned monsters in a new Special Research, which will open up new paths in the story. Another new feature that will be available are Max Battles, which will be one-star battles.

Fountain: Niantic.

The Pokémon that will appear in Dynamax form in the Max Battles of Pokémon GOand which are confirmed for the moment, you can see them below:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Skwovet

Wooloo

Leap, swing, and step into adventure during the GO All Out event in #PokemonGO! Pokémon first discovered in the Galar region will make their debuts alongside a Special Research story with branching paths! September 3 at 10:00 am to September 10 at 10:00 am local time.… pic.twitter.com/FAjEFMVy8g — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 27, 2024

The aforementioned can only be obtained through Max Battles, along with their evolutions, and they can have the Dynamax transformation in these types of battles.

There will also be shiny versions, but as expected it will be a matter of luck to obtain them. The known list of pocket monsters from the Galar region that will arrive with the Max Out event and the respective update is as follows:

Grookey

Thwackey

Rillaboom

Scorbunny

Raboot

Cinderace

Sobble

Drizzile

Inteleon

Dreepy

Drakloak

Dragapult

As revealed, the Pokémon that will appear more frequently in wild encounters in Max Out of Pokémon GO They are Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble, Skwovet, Wooloo and Dreepy.

The event’s Special Research will be available from the start for all trainers, and the idea is that they can obtain Max Particles. These can also be obtained from Power Spots on the map as rewards.

Fountain: Niantic.

The new season adds new accessories, cups focused on Galar Pokémon, changes to the damage caused by attacks, and more. Are you interested in the competitive aspect of the game? Then we recommend reading this article dedicated to MartoGalde.

Apart from Pokémon GO We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.