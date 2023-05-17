Fans of the Pokémon videogame and anime series have supported, since 2016, the Pokémon GO mobile titlea game that became a real media sensation and was subject to a very slow content update.

We’ve waited years for an updated Pokédex up to the current generation, but fans still waited a great introduction that has finally been announced.

As stated by the game’s official site, during Pokémon GO season 10 players will be able to complete a mission that will allow them to obtain the Master Ball.

The Master Ball is undoubtedly one of the most iconic elements of the series: a unique and infallible pokéball that should be used only after a long reflection given its uniqueness.

As reiterated by the game team, the Master Ball will be only one for each player and, as a good name, it will be infallible: all that remains is to choose which pokémon to sacrifice it for!

To get the magical capsule you will need to complete a mission that will become available on May 22ndbut we will have to be quick, because the mission will expire on June 1st, at the end of the season.

Which pokémon will you catch with your Master Ball? Remember, there is no creature that holds!