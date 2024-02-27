













As part of this collaboration in Pokémon GOplayers will be able to find Pikachu wearing a cap, who also brings a unique attack from the anime. Obviously it will not be the only new appearance, as we can also find Charcadet, Armarouge and Ceruledge to add to our collection.

In the case of Charcadet, we can not only find him freely in the field. We can also make it hatch from eggs of 2, 5 and 10 kilometers. It should be noted that even after the event, Charcadet will remain one of the monsters that can hatch from 10 kilometer eggs.

Because this event Pokémon GO It's more to celebrate the premiere of the new anime in America, its characters also arrive. While we play we will have the opportunity to meet the protagonists and take snapshots with them.

What else can you expect from this Pokémon GO event?

Like every Pokémon Go special event, there will also be new raids, as well as field research tasks. With these we will have the opportunity to capture creatures like Pikachu with a cap, Chansey, Scyther, Rhyhorn, Rockruff, Noctowl, Metagross, among others.

Source: The Pokémon Company

Pokestops will have some displays during certain parts of the event, where only themed Pokémon can participate. Finally, a new ultra-special legend pack arrives at the store that includes three remote raid passes, ten premium combat passes, and ten incubators. This package will be available from March 1 to 12.

If you don't want to miss the special event of Pokémon GO with Horizons Don't stop playing from March 5 to March 11. Are you excited about this new event?

