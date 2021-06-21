Niantic reveals some of the news that will arrive with the fifth anniversary of free to play.

Pokemon go He is about to turn five years old, although it seems that it was yesterday when practically everyone with a mobile phone was running around after some point of incursion or appearance of rare creatures. Many things have changed in all this time, and more that will still change: Niantic does not rest and announces a new update for the beloved free to play.

Attending to the last post from the official blog, this new version of the game incorporates two great novelties: on the one hand, a system that carries the climates to the sky of the game itself; and on the other, new options to analyze the variants of each Pokémon and its attributes. Niantic implies that the changes are coming immediately to a limited number of players, and to others, as we approach the fifth anniversary event.

Pokémon GO already uses the geolocation to know the weather conditions of the region where we play, but only take advantage of it with some bonuses. Once the downloadable is applied, it should be possible to find rain or sun effects within the screen. The change affecting the Pokedex it is just as profound, because many creatures have alternate forms, gender differences, or regional variants. Think, for example, of the many aspects of creatures like Rotom, Unown or Spinda; to name a few.

Apart from all this, Niantic has also modified the appearance of the official page, which will undoubtedly be interesting for its regular visitors. As clues arrive regarding the whereabouts of Rowlet, Littlen, Popplio and other seventh-generation monsters, the studio radically changes the subject to announce Transformers: Heavy Metal.

