It is well known that although in our region we have games of Pokemon localized into Spanish, this is the Iberian version from the old continent, and that is something that fans have not liked very much over the years, more so due to the fact that they include idioms not used from this side of the world. This goes for all the titles in the franchise, whether spinoffs or main games, which is why it has always been requested that a localization be made, which would finally be a fact.

Through a new publication, data miners from Pokémon GO, have found interesting changes that will arrive with the next major update to the application, including the option to switch to Latin American Spanish, something that was also being demanded of the company. And within the file you can see that there will be some terms that we were not used to from Spain, and that will surely be well received by the people.

Interesting, Pokémon GO version 0.305.0 has a new Latin American Spanish localization in the files pic.twitter.com/pZuboMiU30 — abcboy (@abcboy101) March 15, 2024

Interesting, Pokémon GO version 0.305.0 has a new localization to Latin American Spanish in the files

For those who are not so aware, not many months ago an official The Pokémon Company in Mexico, which means, a better localization of its products in the country and also at the Latin level, especially in the issue of launching interchangeable game cards. This may imply that now that changes are coming to the GO application, it is very possible that the same fate will happen with the next big games in the franchise.

Pokémon Legends ZA It will be the first step in case it already becomes a habit.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: It is the first step of something much bigger, and I hope it continues with the video games that come, whether they are main games or spinoffs. I hope they don't just limit themselves with GO, or else things will be more than disappointing.