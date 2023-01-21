A coach of Pokemon GO decided to make a royal gift to other coaches visiting the pokestops placed nearby: a Pikachu stuffed animal. It’s a small gesture, but it demonstrates a great sense of community.

PokeStops are an integral part of the Pokémon GO experience because, when visited, they allow you to obtain various rewards, such as items or even the unlocking of Pokémon Eggs or pokeballs. For this reason many players reach them with great joy, even facing real journeys in some cases.

However, Reddit user u/page113 decided to take the next step, enriching a PokeStop with a nice Pikachu, ready to welcome the other coaches. Of course, in the social era, everything was carefully documented. The next coach was then able to take the cute puppet home with him, as reported by u / page113 that he went to check if he had been caught.

It should be noted that in one of the photos the letter left to the lucky one who will receive the gift is also visible. What is this gesture due to? u / page113 explained that he was inspired by similar behaviors he has heard of in the past.