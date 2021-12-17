This week Niantic announced that the Pokémon GO Tour It will be the first event of this mobile title to be held in Mexico. Specifically, in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, which was chosen as one of its venues and will be held next year.

It is the result of the effort of many people and communities to nominate the Mexican Republic and this important metropolis for this event to take place.

Pokémon GO Tour will have a digital and face-to-face event

This presentation will have two versions, the digital and the face-to-face. The first is the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto which will take place at 9:00 p.m. on February 26, 2022.

It can be enjoyed for free, but also paid. Coaches will be able to buy tickets for an experience premium where you can choose between two types of game: Gold or Silver. That in reference to the games of Game boy published in 1999.

Pokémon GO player fined for exiting during quarantine

Some pokémon will appear in one version and not the other. Each ticket costs $ 11.99 dollars or its equivalent in national currency. As for the live event, it will be on February 27, 2022 and will coincide with the 26th Anniversary of the franchise.

It will take place in the Fundidora Park In Monterrey; Lantern Festival in Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Y Yas Bay in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The price of the tickets will be $ 25 dollars.

Learn about the activities that you can do at the event

The same applies to its equivalent in national currency and can be purchased in this link of Pokémon GO Tour. The in-person event gaming experience will only be available at these locations on February 27 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm local time with a ticket.

No one will be restricted from entering the event, but they will not enjoy the appearance of pokémon nor will there be PokéStops for them. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

They will be available while supplies last and space is limited. What activities will be available in Pokemon go? They will be the following:

– Themed habitats with physical facilities and real-world items, each with its own collectible challenges.

– They will be able to complete up to six special exchanges during the event hours (from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm local time).

– They will have access to a special investigation exclusive to the event.

– When taking snapshots of Pokemon go, they will be able to take a surprise with special appearances of pokémon.

– During the event, eggs that are in incubators will only need a quarter of the normal walking distance to hatch.

– They will earn double the candy for hatching eggs.

– You will earn more candy for catching Featured Pokémon originally discovered in Kanto.

– You can get up to nine free raid passes by spinning photodisks in gyms.

– They will get an exclusive medal in the game.

– You can get special stickers of the event in the PokéStops and in gifts.

– The game map will be covered in confetti during the event.

– In the park, they will be able to enjoy rooms lounge rest and photo opportunities with exclusive physical facilities of the event.

– The locations will have exclusive official products for sale, and will additionally have drinking water stations and food trucks.

The Pokémon GO Tour face-to-face is different from digital Pokémon GO: Johto February 26; your tickets are sold separately. This is how royal players and their enthusiasm in the game are rewarded. # NianticLive2020.

The fact that Monterrey is the headquarters is the result of previous unofficial events, such as the Pokémon Day in the Chapultepec Forest in 2016 by Pokémex and the Secretary of Culture, as well as other efforts.

