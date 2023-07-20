Niantic has officially announced the feature Paths Of Pokémon GOwith trailers and details in order to illustrate the mechanics of this interesting feature. In fact, this is the first User Generated Content feature, with the possibility of creating actual paths and sharing them with other users.

Routes are particularly simple to create: just start walking from a PokéStoptrace a path and then possibly share it with the Pokémon GO community.

The Coaches who will follow the route will be able to receive bonuses and rewardsas well as having the opportunity to find several Pokémon along the way among those who settle exclusively in a certain area.