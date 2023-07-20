Niantic has officially announced the feature Paths Of Pokémon GOwith trailers and details in order to illustrate the mechanics of this interesting feature. In fact, this is the first User Generated Content feature, with the possibility of creating actual paths and sharing them with other users.
Routes are particularly simple to create: just start walking from a PokéStoptrace a path and then possibly share it with the Pokémon GO community.
The Coaches who will follow the route will be able to receive bonuses and rewardsas well as having the opportunity to find several Pokémon along the way among those who settle exclusively in a certain area.
The characteristics of the Paths function
Creating a route
- The Trainer must choose a PokéStop or Gym as a starting point.
- Once the recording has started, you can start designing your own route.
- Some information on the route must then be entered: this will be subjected to verification together with the route itself.
- Once the course has been accepted, the Coaches and Coaches will be able to start walking and following it.
Exploring a route
- In the “Route” tab of the “Around” menu, Trainers can view local routes.
- Just choose the one that most interests you, select it and you can start exploring.
- Along the way, Trainers will also have to keep an eye out for they might come across a cell of the legendary Zygarde, the Balance Pokémon. Zygarde Cells are the building blocks of Zygarde. Trainers can collect them in their Zygarde Cube and use them to change this Pokémon’s form.
Route bonuses
- Following a path to its end for the first time earns a new Path Medallion.
- Your Buddy Pokémon earns Candy more quickly, and completing the course together earns Hearts.
- There are bonus Experience Points for the first path that is completed every day. After completing courses for seven days, Trainers will receive an additional XP bonus.
#Pokémon #Paths #feature #announced #Niantic #trailers #details
Leave a Reply