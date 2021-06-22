The Pokémon GO Community Day of the next July 3 will see as the protagonist Tepig, fire-type creature that will appear most frequently during this event. Those who will evolve Pignite during the event, up to a maximum of two hours after its conclusion, they will receive the evolution Emboar in possession of the attack Charged Attack Blast Burn.
Source: Niantic Street Nintendo Everything
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘239715753574756’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
Leave a Reply