Niantic has announced a new event of Pokémon GO, titled Mountains of Power, which will take place from 7 to 13 January and will see the introduction of MegaAerodactyl.

The event will focus on Rock-type and Steel-type Pokémon and will continue the story of the Season of Tradition, with players lending a hand to Spark to unlock the second mysterious door mechanism.

During the event the distance to travel to unlock hearts for the companion Pokémon it will be halved, while completing the timed research will allow you to get encounters with Mawile and Beldum. The following Pokémon will appear more often in the wild:

Zubat

Machop

Geodude

Slugma

Nosepass

Barboach

Onix

Ferroseed

Pokémon GO, promotional image of the Mountains of Power event

The protagonist of the Megaraid instead it will be MegaAerodactyl, or the mega-evolution of Aerodactyl, while in the 5-star one the legendary Heatran will appear. Finally, by completing the research activities in the field you will be able to meet Geodude of Alola, Slugma and, with a little luck, even Mawile.

We remind you that the Pokémon GO Mountains of Power event will take place between 10:00 on Friday 7 January to 20:00 on Thursday 13 January.

