Niantic has announced that soon the players of Pokemon GO they will be able to get their hands on the precious ones master ballor the best Poké Balls around, almost seven years after the game’s launch on mobile devices.

Appearing since the first generation of Pokémon games, the Master Ball allows you to catch any Pokémon (except special ones that are impossible to catch) with no chance to fail. It is no coincidence that it is usually possible to obtain only one in each game.

The novelty was announced on the official Pokémon GO blog, where the developers of Niantic confirm that the Master Ball will also be infallible in their game, “both in nature, after the raids, through the bait modules or the daily adventure aroma”.

All players will be able to get one thanks to one free special research which will be introduced in Season 10: Heroes Ascent. The final story will begin on May 22 at 10:00 Italian and will be available until June 1, 2023, always at the same time. All Pokémon GO trainers and trainers who complete it will receive a Master Ball as a reward.

Niantic suggests that additional possible offers will be offered “for buy more in Pokémon GO“, a sign that perhaps in the future there will be other events with this prize up for grabs and/or that they will become paid items in the shop, but to know for sure we will have to wait for further news on the matter.