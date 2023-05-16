Niantic And The Pokemon Company they announce that on Pokemon GO a big news is coming: it’s about the master ball, the Poké Ball that allows Trainers to catch any wild Pokémon without ever failing. It will be available soon and using it you will be able to easily capture all the creatures that you can meet in Pokémon GO, both in nature and through the Lure Modules, after the Raid Battles or while using the Incense of the daily adventure.

To get this special item just complete the Seasonal Special Research: Let’s GO. For the whole Season 10: Rising Heroes Free Special Research will also be available. The final phase will start on May 22, 2023at 10:00 local time and the Professor Willow will return to the Trainers with some news on Team GO Rocket’s latest plans… and a special gift.

You will be able to complete Special Research until the end of the Season 10: Rising Heroeswithin the next June 1, 2023, at 10:00 local time. Trainers who complete the quest will receive a Master Ball as a reward. Receiving a rare and powerful Master Ball is a very special occasion, and there will also be other future opportunities to acquire more in Pokémon GO.

