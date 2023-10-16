Niantic has announced that the four-player cooperative is coming in Pokémon GO, the AR game for mobile devices. The new function is called Party Play and will be available if you are above level 15. The mode will be available from October 17, 2023.
Party Play will allow groups of up to four people to share progress in game challenges, to receive bonuses when fighting together and to obtain other exclusive advantages. At launch, players will be able to earn new Party Play-themed rewards.
Niantic’s explanation of Pokémon GO Party Play
“Trainers will be tasked with completing Group Challenges to earn exclusive rewards such as new Eevee avatar T-shirts,” Niantic said. “Parties will also have access to a bonus move in raids that can double the damage of their next charged attack. Once Trainers are finished adventuring, they will receive an activity summary showing the highlights of their adventure.”
In other words, it is a new way to play Pokémon GO with friends, which rewards those who join a Party. Tell us, are you interested in a function of this type or do you prefer to capture Pokémon in complete solitude?
#Pokémon #fourplayer #coop #Party #Play #mode #coming #heres #date