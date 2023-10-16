Niantic has announced that the four-player cooperative is coming in Pokémon GO, the AR game for mobile devices. The new function is called Party Play and will be available if you are above level 15. The mode will be available from October 17, 2023.

Party Play will allow groups of up to four people to share progress in game challenges, to receive bonuses when fighting together and to obtain other exclusive advantages. At launch, players will be able to earn new Party Play-themed rewards.