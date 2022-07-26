Niantic announced the arrival on Pokémon GO of the new Aroma Daily Adventurea new tool thanks to which players will be able to meet and catch Pokémon that usually do not appear in nature.

As explained on the official Pokémon GO website, the Daily Adventure Aroma will be added over the course of the next week and once activated its effects will last for 15 minutes. Just start exploring to meet Pokémon that are not seen in nature. There is also another advantage: it also works in rural areas where generally fewer monsters appear in general.

You will only receive one Aroma Adventure per day per day, and you can have one at a time. For activate itFirst, locate this tool in the Stock Exchange, or tap the icon at the top right of the in-game map. From here, swipe your finger on Daily Adventure Aroma to use it. While Daily Aroma Adventure is active, a blue mist will appear around your avatar. At this point, wild Pokémon will be attracted to your location if you keep moving.

While the Daily Adventure Aroma is active, it is not possible to use other flavors and vice versa. In order to use it, you must first complete the relevant one special search. This special quest will teach you how to use Daily Aroma Adventure and will also allow you to earn XP.

Even trainers who don’t have many Poké Balls in their inventory can take advantage of the Daily Adventure Aroma: with 30 Poké Balls, Mega Balls and Ultra Balls or fewer, yes will receive 30 Poké Balls when the aroma is activated.

What do you think of this new Pokémon GO? Let us know in the comments.