As always, it will be possible find specific Pokémon and complete a series of Field Research to unlock special versions of your favorite creatures.

On the occasion of the arrival of Detective Pikachu: The Return on Nintendo Switch, the teams at Niantic, The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have collaborated to create an event cross-over with Pokémon GO .

Details of the Detective Pikachu: Returns x Pokémon GO event

The new Pokémon GO avatar pose

Starting October 5 at 10 a.m. local time, i following Pokémon will start appearing more often in Pokémon Go: Growlithe, Slowpoke with the hat, Alolan Exeggutor, Magikarp, Xatu, Bellossom, Lotad, Chimecho, Bronzor, Ducklett, Cutiefly, Falinks and, of course, Pikachu with the detective hat. Lucky Pokémon Go players have a chance to find Shiny versions of Growlithe, Slowpoke, Alolan Exeggutor, Magikarp, Lotad, Chimecho, Bronzor, and Pikachu.

Furthermore, Sudowoodo, Snivy and Rowlet they can be found after completing the Field Research. Sudowoodo and Snivy may also appear in Shiny versions. Finding Pikachu in the Detective Hat requires separate Field Studies, but you have limited time to complete them.

“Help Professor Willow to track down a “Pokémon of Interest” in this timed research story. Complete Field Research tasks to earn an encounter with Pikachu wearing a detective hat!” the event notes explain. “Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and the associated rewards claimed by Monday, October 9, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time.”

Then there will also be one new pose for the avatar.