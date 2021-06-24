The ferment of community of Pokémon GO it is tangible, but certainly not in a positive way given the change which involve the novelties announced by Niantic. We had already alluded to how much the return to normality would be seen by many as “the end of the godsend”, and the answers were not long in coming.

Yes, the development team was looking forward to the pandemic faded just enough to make it indispensable again proximity to Pokéstop for interaction. The distribution of the new in-game regulations, as well as each country’s herd immunity, will be staggered and variable.

The wind of change, however, immediately translated into storm for the community of Pokémon GO, which immediately arose with a petition of change.org. The collection of signatures has set itself a goal of 75,000, and the risks of the crowd have already led to over 66,400 players to join.

According to the text of the petition, the increase in the minimum distance to interact with Pokéstop and Gyms is “one of the best changes»Never made to the game. Given the notoriety that the game has been able to accumulate due to more players unwary, the “greater safety»Does not consist only in the reduced risk of contagion.

We don’t know if the speed with which 75,000 players (and not, given the involuntary invasions of private property that occurred with the game in its infancy) joined the cause is enough to convince Niantic, but we doubt that juicy bonuses like the one that rewards those who feeds Pokémon in the gym are intended to be exploited by all.

What we do know is that after the upcoming Pokémon GO Fest which will entertain us for two days, Niantic intends to return to the original appeal behind the app: get out of the house and keep fit. Remote raids would be “here to stay” according to the development team, but by and large the intention is always to get us out from the home.

We could interpret what is about to happen in the game in many different ways, but with the initiative of The Pokémon Company to exploit the game to push the Japanese tourism it is clear that the time of the game remotely, except for GPS tricks that leave the time they find, is now running out.