Featured hours of pokemon go are held every Tuesday and allow players to increase their chances of acquiring Pokemon specific, below we present the most explosive for November.
Also, There will also be limited perks and the chance to capture the Shiny version of the important appearances in the period.
The featured hours for each Tuesday in November in Pokémon Go will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (local time). What this time gap implies is that the appearance of the featured Pokémon increases and this, raises the possibilities of the Shiny versions.
Pokémon GO November Highlights Schedule
The November installment has 5 Tuesdays, which opens a day with an hour more.
Pokemon: DUSKULL
- Day: November 1
- Perk: Double Stardust on capture
- Shiny: Yes
Pokemon: CROAGUNK
- Day: November 8
- Perk: Double XP when capturing
- Shiny: Yes
Pokemon: PORYGON
- Day: November 15
- Perk: Double Candy on Catch
- Shiny: Yes
Pokemon: PETILIL
- Day: November 22
- Perk: Double Candy when transferring
- Shiny: No.
Pokemon: HOOTHOOT
- Day: November 29
- Perk: Double XP on Evolve
- Shiny: Yes
Remember, hours are 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. each Tuesday.
How to make the most of the potential of the featured hours?
- Poké Balls will be basic and you must have more than enough – it is better if you have Super Ball and Ultra Ball, since in itself they increase the chances of a safe capture.
- Get the incensebecause these help to grow -even more-, the possibilities of appearance of the Pokémon – and this increases the opportunities of the shiny ones as well -.
- use berries —they will make it easier to catch the Pokémon and you will also get twice as many candies—.
- Assess and release Pokémon you don’t use to have more space in the highlighted hours.
