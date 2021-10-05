For Pokémon GO it’s time for a change, as the Championship Series of 2022, and the rules are different from those of all other years. For the first time ever, player ranking on mobile will be more important than ever since The Pokémon Company confirmed the presentation of Pokémon GO in the circuit Play! Pokémon.

This is an unprecedented fact: the smartphone application will join the Pokémon Sword and Shield it’s at Pokkén Tournament DX in official competitions, which they will provide Regional and International Championships in the course of 2022.

Trainers from all over the world will be able to earn entry to Play! Pokémon and fight against the best players to get an invitation to World Championships Pokémon of 2022. The event will be organized in collaboration with Niantic, application development house, and players will be categorized according to their age group, Junior or Senior.

THE Championship Points earned during the 2020 season, canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be valid for 2022 tournaments. Event registration will be split into two stages.

Trainers who will reach the Legend level in the current season of the GO Battle League will be able to take advantage of an early registration window, which will take place during the first months of 2022. Once this first phase is closed, Coaches of any rank will be able to register in any available places. The current GO Battle League season will end on November 29, 2021. The following season will allow access to a new series of live events.

To register for events, competitors will need to log into their Pokémon GO account Pokémon Trainer Club, Having a Play! ID Pokémon player and agree to the Terms of Use. Further information on times, event locations, tournament format, prizes and account linking will be provided on the official site by Play! Pokémon, reachable by clicking HERE.

The last time Pokémon GO appeared on the World Championships scene was in 2019 and, since then, the GO Battle League has been introduced, taking the battles in the application to even higher levels, up to the current Championship Series. Live events and tournaments may undergo changes in the schedule based on the evolution of the current pandemic situation, and will certainly have to be respected. precise health regulations to access.

Recall that it is now possible to obtain Zarude in Pokémon GO, in homage to the release of the feature film Secrets of the Jungle on Netflix, on October 8th. In our guide you can find the instructions to try to face the mysterious Pokémon.

In addition, Trainers can face Azelf, Mesprit and Uxie, the creatures that protect the lakes of the Sinnoh region and that can be captured depending on your geographical area.