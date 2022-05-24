With a teaser trailer published on the official YouTube channel of Pokémon GONiantic announced the arrival of the Ultra Beaststhe extradimensional Pokémon from the Underworld that first appeared in Alola in Pokémon Sun and Moon.

In the teaser trailer we see Nihilego, codenamed UC 01 Parasitus, an Ultra Beast characterized by the appearance of a giant jellyfish and by the double Rock / Poison type. In the final sequences, instead, a trainer is immortalized, whose uniform resembles those of the Ultra Patrol, the organization that investigates the Ultravarchi and which in Pokémon GO could represent a series of challengers for PvE clashes.

The arrival of Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GO has been long awaited by players. Alola Season in the mobile game is currently underway, culminating with the GO Fest 2022 on 4 and 5 June, where for the occasion a new tier 5 raid boss will appear, which at this point we assume will be Nihilego or another Ultra Beast of the Sun and Moon. To know for sure we just have to wait for official news from Niantic in the coming days.